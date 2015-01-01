Abstract

Knowledge capacity plays a vital role in building community resilience to disasters. However, the problem is that there is no resilience framework that integrates the knowledge creation process. This article introduces a new framework for increasing community resilience based on knowledge creation theory (KCT). This research aims to define the elements that support the Knowledge Creation for Community Resilience (KCCR) and to gain consensus from experts on these factors. This study was conducted using semi-structured interviews with five panellists and three rounds of Delphi technique to determine the assessment of 26 factors (including six additional factors) that have been identified by experts (30, 18 and 11 experts in rounds I, II and III, sequentially). The data analysis was carried out in several stages, and included Spearman's Rank Correlation Coefficient, consensus appraisal and interrater agreement (IRA) statistical evaluation. The result of the agreement level (AL) analysis shows that the majority of the constructs (96.15%) are in the 'moderate strong' category. This study shows that there is a significant consensus (with IRA index [a (wg(1))] ranging from 0.529 to 1), and panellists confirm the significance of all the key constructs. Consensus was gained from experts on seven elements that support the KCCR. This study establishes a systematic, operational and multidimensional KCCR framework that combines the concepts of knowledge creation, community resilience and disaster preparedness. This framework can be used as a qualitative instrument or guidance to build community resilience based on knowledge creation and a quantitative tool for measuring community resilience in facing disasters.

