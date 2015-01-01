Abstract

A concussion is a mild type of traumatic brain injury (1). Previous studies using national data have shown that concussion prevalence can differ by survey methodology and question wording (2). The 2020 National Health Interview Survey (NHIS) included questions on concussion to measure both symptoms and diagnosis from a health care provider to provide a more complete understanding of the public health burden, because children with mild injuries may not see a doctor or receive a diagnosis. This report presents national estimates of lifetime symptomatology and health care professional diagnoses of concussions or brain injuries as reported by a knowledgeable adult, usually a parent, in children aged 0-17 years using data from the 2020 NHIS.

