Sharma N, Nin-Gonzalez R. Oxf. Med. Case Rep. 2021; 2021(2): omaa137.

(Copyright © 2021, Oxford University Press)

10.1093/omcr/omaa137

34858629

PMC8631070

Unintentional ingestions are a common form of poisoning in children worldwide. Organophosphates are commonly used in households worldwide and are a common cause of childhood poisonings. This case report describes an unintentional ingestion of a child in East Africa. A thorough patient history and a high index of suspicion are needed in recognizing an organophosphate poisoning. Prompt patient stabilization and treatment improve outcomes. Neurologic sequela may occur and thus patient follow-up is recommended.


Language: en
