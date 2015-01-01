|
Citation
|
Sharma N, Nin-Gonzalez R. Oxf. Med. Case Rep. 2021; 2021(2): omaa137.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34858629
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Unintentional ingestions are a common form of poisoning in children worldwide. Organophosphates are commonly used in households worldwide and are a common cause of childhood poisonings. This case report describes an unintentional ingestion of a child in East Africa. A thorough patient history and a high index of suspicion are needed in recognizing an organophosphate poisoning. Prompt patient stabilization and treatment improve outcomes. Neurologic sequela may occur and thus patient follow-up is recommended.
Language: en