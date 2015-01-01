Abstract

Unintentional ingestions are a common form of poisoning in children worldwide. Organophosphates are commonly used in households worldwide and are a common cause of childhood poisonings. This case report describes an unintentional ingestion of a child in East Africa. A thorough patient history and a high index of suspicion are needed in recognizing an organophosphate poisoning. Prompt patient stabilization and treatment improve outcomes. Neurologic sequela may occur and thus patient follow-up is recommended.

