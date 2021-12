Abstract

PURPOSE: The aim of this study is to determine the prevalence and risk factors of workplace violence (WPV) against nurses working in public hospitals and to evaluate for associations between WPV with the quality of life (QOL).



DESIGN AND METHODS: A cross-sectional study design was carried out from April to May 2021. The study population consisted of 890 nurses working in public hospitals in Giresun, Turkey.



FINDINGS: The prevalence of WPV was found to be 54.8%, consisting of verbal abuse (38.4%), followed by bullying/mobbing (37.5%), physical violence (6.2%), and sexual harassment (1.7%). Moreover, the WPV was found to be related to poor QOL among the nurses.



PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: Violence prevention, preparedness, and response arrangements should be established and maintained in all hospitals.

