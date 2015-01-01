Abstract

The aim of this study was to validate and analyze the psychometric properties of a Spanish version of the Sexual Trafficking Attitudes Scale towards women and girls (STAS). A sample of 204 students from the University of Salamanca (Spain) was used. The exploratory factor analysis and confirmatory factor analysis confirmed a multifactorial structure of six factors (70.1% of variance). The Cronbach's α internal consistency index obtained for the sample was 0.87 and composite reliability was 0.94. Convergent validity was determined between the full scale and the six dimensions, and divergent between subscales. The Spanish version of the instrument consisted of 25 items, proving to be a reliable and parsimonious measure.



Keywords: Human trafficking;

Language: en