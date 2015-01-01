SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Winter SC, Aguilar NJ, Obara LM, Johnson L. Violence Against Women 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10778012211045718

34859703

Around one billion people live in informal settlements globally, including over half of Nairobi, Kenya's 3 million residents. The purpose of this study was to explore women's fear of victimization within Mathare, an informal settlement in Nairobi, Kenya and how fear of victimization influences women's behaviors. Fifty-five in-depth interviews were conducted with women in 2015-2016. A modified grounded theory approach guided data collection and analysis.

FINDINGS suggest fear of victimization is a serious concern in informal settlements, but women have found ways to adapt their behaviors to cope and to continue to function and protect their children despite fearing victimization.


Language: en

Kenya; fear of victimization; informal settlements; slums; violence and crime

