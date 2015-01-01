Abstract

Sexual violence affects one in four college-aged women. Multiple studies support the use of bystander prevention programs to help reduce the amount of sexual violence occurring; however, bystander action is dependent upon recognizing occurrences of sexual harassment. The present study investigated perceptions of sexually harassing behaviors in two contexts: at work and outside of work. A total of 302 undergraduate student participants rated their perceptions of sexually harassing behaviors and various attitudes related to sexual violence. The exact same behaviors were perceived as more likely to constitute sexual harassment if they occurred at work. Implications are discussed.

