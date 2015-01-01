SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Pachner TM, Showalter K, Maffett P. Violence Against Women 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012211060858

PMID

34859723

Abstract

Abuser-initiated workplace disruptions are experienced by women who are in abusive intimate relationships. However, workplace disruptions may be prevented with targeted workplace supports. Using pilot data, this study examined relationships between workplace disruptions and workplace supports. Crosstabulation and Fisher's exact test results were stratified by race to understand potential racial discrimination of survivors.

FINDINGS revealed supports are associated with infrequent workplace disruptions for Black women, but White women were extended a wider variety of supports, even with frequent disruptions.

DISCUSSION of results is applied to workplaces and policy makers seeking to better support employees experiencing partner violence.


Language: en

Keywords

race; workplace discrimination; workplace disruptions; workplace supports

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print