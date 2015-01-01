|
Citation
Puente-Martínez A, Ubillos-Landa S, Páez-Rovira D. Violence Against Women 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34859724
Abstract
This study compares the problem-focused emotion regulation strategies used by 200 female survivors of intimate partner violence (age: M = 40.16, SD = 11.27, 18 - 66 years) to cope with violence throughout various stages of change (SOC). It examines the relationship between problem-focused coping strategies and positive and negative affect, and the impact of these variables on the different SOC.
Language: en
Keywords
affect; intimate partner violence against women; problem-focused emotion regulation strategies; stages of change