Abstract

This study explored the experience of economic vulnerability and its effect on girls' future aspirations, relationships, and financial reliance on male partners, as well as risk for intimate partner violence (IPV) and related health consequences. Thirteen Focus Group Discussions (FGDs) were conducted among 122 female adolescents aged 15-19 years. Participants reported that lack of economic resources limits girls' ability to be economically independent by reducing opportunities to receive education or enter into a trade. Economic vulnerability decreases girls' ability to become economically independent, increasing financial reliance on male partners, and in turn, increasing risk for IPV, sexually transmitted infections, and unintended pregnancy.

Language: en