SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Salawu MM, Okedare OO, Reed E, Kiene SM, Fawole OI. Violence Against Women 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012211058223

PMID

34860615

Abstract

This study explored the experience of economic vulnerability and its effect on girls' future aspirations, relationships, and financial reliance on male partners, as well as risk for intimate partner violence (IPV) and related health consequences. Thirteen Focus Group Discussions (FGDs) were conducted among 122 female adolescents aged 15-19 years. Participants reported that lack of economic resources limits girls' ability to be economically independent by reducing opportunities to receive education or enter into a trade. Economic vulnerability decreases girls' ability to become economically independent, increasing financial reliance on male partners, and in turn, increasing risk for IPV, sexually transmitted infections, and unintended pregnancy.


Language: en

Keywords

intimate partner violence; adolescent girls; economic vulnerability; low-income communities; money; power; relationships

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print