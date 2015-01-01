SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Manders OC, Xavier Hall CD, Vertamatti MAF, Evans DP, Campbell JC. Violence Against Women 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10778012211051397

34860627

The Danger Assessment (DA) is a widely-used risk assessment instrument designed to help women understand their risk of femicide. Currently, no validated tool exists in Brazilian Portuguese. The purpose of this study was to conduct a cross-cultural adaptation of the DA for use in the Brazilian context as a precursor to validation and broader testing among women in Brazil. This study describes a community participatory approach for translation and cultural adaptation of the DA from European to Brazilian Portuguese that engages the target population in the process. Using a three-step process, a final version of the DA-Brazil instrument was developed.


Language: en

Brazil; qualitative research; intimate partner violence; violence against women; femicide

