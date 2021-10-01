Abstract

Nurses' attitudes toward attempted suicide may affect the quality of care provided to those patients. There is a significant relationship between suicide literacy level and stigmatizing attitudes toward suicide. This study aimed to examine nurses' knowledge and attitudes toward patients with suicidal attempts. A cross-sectional correlational design was used to guide this study, and data were collected using an online survey. The Stigma of Suicide Scale-short form (SOSS-SF) was used to measure stigmatizing attitudes toward suicide, while the Literacy of Suicide Scale (LOSS) was used to measure suicide literacy level. The sample consisted of 343 Jordanian nurses, and their mean age was approximately 31 years old. Only 58 (16.9%) nurses reported having suicide training. Nurses had low stigmatizing attitudes toward suicidal patients. Nurses showed low suicide literacy levels. Only 46% of nurses had scores equal to or higher than the passing score of the LOSS. Linear multiple regression was used to predict nurses' level of stigma toward suicidal patients. Among the four predictors entered in this analysis, only LOSS showed a significant and negative effect. This study highlighted the importance of suicide training and education for nurses because it may improve their attitudes, self-confidence, and professional practices when providing care for patients.

Language: en