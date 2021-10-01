SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Desmond M, Schwengel D, Chilson K, Rusy D, Ingram K, Ambardekar A, Greenberg RS, Belani K, Perate A, Gangadharan M. Br. J. Anaesth. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Oxford University Press)

DOI

10.1016/j.bja.2021.10.026

PMID

34862001

Abstract

The paediatric population is disproportionately affected during mass casualty incidents (MCIs). Several unique characteristics of children merit special attention during natural and man-made disasters because of their age, physiology, and vulnerability. Paediatric anaesthesiologists play a critical part of MCI care for this population, yet there is a deficit of publications within the anaesthesia literature addressing paediatric-specific MCI concerns. This narrative review article analyses paediatric MCI considerations and compares differing aspects between care provision in Australia, the UK, and the USA. We integrate some of the potential roles for anaesthesiologists with paediatric experience, which include preparation, command consultation, in-field care, pre-hospital transport duties, and emergency department, operating theatre, and ICU opportunities. Finally, we propose several methods by which anaesthesiologists can improve their contribution to paediatric MCI care through personal education, training, and institutional involvement.


Language: en

Keywords

CRBNE (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, explosive); paediatric anaesthesia; paediatric disaster; paediatric mass casualty; paediatric MCI; paediatric triage

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print