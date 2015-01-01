Abstract

BACKGROUND: The aim of this study is to determine the factors affecting early and delayed disclosure time of child sexual abuse (CSA). Early disclosure of CSA is considered to be crucial for child protection.



METHODS: A total of 125 sexually abused children and adolescents, who had been evaluated by child adolescent psychiatry and forensic medicine specialists, were enrolled in this study. Files of medical and criminal data were analyzed retrospectively and synchronously by child adolescent psychiatrist and forensic medicine specialist authors who had evaluated victims using the standard procedures of Düzce University Faculty of Medicine Child Abuse Assessment Council. Univariate and multivariate logistic regression analyses were conducted to evaluate predictors.



RESULTS: Delayed disclosers were found to be younger than early disclosers. Among the delayed disclosers, there were also more victims of intrafamilial CSA, fewer victims of penetration, and fewer voluntary disclosures. Multivariate logistic regression revealed that "younger age" and "intrafamilial CSA" were independent predictors of delayed disclosure of CSA.



CONCLUSIONS: The results of our study contribute to an understanding of the factors related to delayed disclosure and underline the need for age-appropriate education and prevention programs targeted to increase the awareness of sexual abuse, particularly intrafamilial abuse, and to promote voluntary disclosure in children and adolescents, especially for younger age groups. The education of potential recipients of CSA and further education of professionals is extremely important in order to support children and adolescents' voluntary disclosure of CSA.

