|
Citation
|
Öz F, Turgut Atak N, Meriç M. Perspect. Psychiatr. Care 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34862607
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: This study was conducted to assess the stigmatizing attitudes of nursing students toward individuals who had made suicide attempts as well as these students' attitudes toward death. DESIGN AND METHODS: The universe of this descriptive and cross-sectional study consisted of 650 students studying in the fall semester of the 2017-18 academic year. No sample selection was made and a total of 560 students who agreed to participate in the study were reached. The Stigma of Suicide Scale (SOSS) and the Death Attitude Profile-Revised (DAP-R) were used as data collection tools.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
attitude toward death; nursing student; stigma of suicide