Abstract

PURPOSE: This study was conducted to assess the stigmatizing attitudes of nursing students toward individuals who had made suicide attempts as well as these students' attitudes toward death. DESIGN AND METHODS: The universe of this descriptive and cross-sectional study consisted of 650 students studying in the fall semester of the 2017-18 academic year. No sample selection was made and a total of 560 students who agreed to participate in the study were reached. The Stigma of Suicide Scale (SOSS) and the Death Attitude Profile-Revised (DAP-R) were used as data collection tools.



FINDINGS: We found that the students had a moderately positive attitude toward death and, in terms of the DAP-R, they exhibited more Neutral Acceptance and Approach Acceptance. It was determined that the stigma against suicide decreased when positive attitudes toward death increased. PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: To reduce stigmatizing attitudes toward suicide, it is important to ensure that students learn about both death and suicide earlier during their education, to design forms of training that aim to eliminate negative beliefs and attitudes toward suicide attempts and to ensure that this training is sustainable.

Language: en