Abstract

The development of digital building modeling technology for documentation and spatial planning is growing rapidly. Along with the development of these technologies, the urgency concerning the level of accuracy in the measurement is also increasing. One of the technologies currently being developed to address the urgency is the creation of three-dimensional objects using the Terrestrial Laser Scanner (TLS). Three-dimensional (3D) imaging sensors, such as TLS, can be used to create a Building Information Model (BIM) of the condition of buildings and other facilities in the field. However, quality control needs to be carried out to ensure that the model accurately describes conditions in the field. Therefore, this study was conducted to determine the level of accuracy of the results of the BIM made by utilizing the TLS. In this study, researchers applied a deviation analysis method. This method produced an area with a significant difference between the point cloud data and the reconstructed model. The BIM went through a virtual disaster evacuation simulation process by utilizing the A* search algorithm. The evaluation results of BIM deviation to the average point cloud were dominated by green results. This indicated that the deviation of the distance between the point cloud and the BIM data ranged from 0 to 2 mm. The results of the test of accuracy in the field using a rolling meter showed that the RMSE value of the difference between the distance of the roll meter and the BIM was 0.0139 m with an average distance difference of 0.0102 m. The results of the creation of the evacuation route showed that the maximum distance of the evacuation route in the building was 21.251 m on the ground floor, 17.290 m on the 1st floor, 17.718 m on the 2nd floor, and 17.851 m on the 3rd floor. From the results of the simulation, the disaster evacuation took 89.8 seconds with an average evacuation process of 44 seconds. The length of the path has been in line with the applicable regulations, in which according to Indonesia's Minister of Public Works and Housing Regulation No. 26/2008, the maximum length of the path in educational residential buildings is 62 m.

Language: en