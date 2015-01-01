Abstract

The earthquake (M L 5.2) which occurred at Chushan town, Nantou on Nov.11, 2017 resulted many aftershocks around the hypocenter of the mainshock. The coulomb stress changes (∆CFSs) by the mainshock demonstrated by most of the aftershocks located within the portions with ∆CFSs greater than 0.1 bar, revealing the aftershocks may be induced by the mainshock. After investigating the ∆CFSs at different depths, the results showed most of ∆CFSs with positive values under depth 15km were transferred to the southeast and southwest regions. About ten days later, there were many earthquakes (M L 5.2~3) with depth below 15km clustered exactly in the southeast region. The southwest region near the Meishan fault, caused large earthquake with M L 7.0 before 110 years ago. This means the Meishan fault may be triggered by the successive earthquakes near the fault. Based on the seismic spectrum intensities, the seismic hazards by the potential Meishan earthquake are estimated. The maximum seismic intensities will occur at Chushan township and the segment of freeway 3 connecting Nantou city and Chushan township may be damaged seriously. The landslides may happen again at the junctions of Nantou and Yunlin counties, where great landslides happened when Chi-Chi earthquake (M L 7.3) occurred in 1999.

