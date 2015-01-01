Abstract

The term 'War Through Other Stuff' (WTOS) captures the diverse range of themes and experiences that arise when considering the non-military history of conflict. It pertains not only to physical 'stuff' but to the tangible and intangible legacies of war. This introduction to the special issue identifies the central tenants of WTOS and illustrates the value of considering the unexpected consequences of militarization: the activity of war and its repercussions in everyday life. We explore the key works that have been essential in the progression of this field, as well as some that have been particularly influential in the formation of this special issue, which draws from many academic fields, including social history, archaeology, memory studies, dress history, material culture and archival studies. We then introduce the articles, which showcase emerging research across various conflicts and tackle subjects as diverse as shoes, souvenir postcards and naming conventions. Overall, the special issue shows that traces of war can be found even in the most unexpected places.

