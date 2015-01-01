|
Citation
Dooley A, Pfister MB. DOJ Journal of Federal Law and Practice 2021; 69(4): 27-32.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Imagine you're a juror. You're listening to an attorney explain a complex fraud and conspiracy scheme. It's super complicated, a bit boring, and you really can't see how this even matters or what the big deal is. You're bored, you're hungry, you're tired, and you haven't checked Twitter since you checked in as a juror four hours ago. The attorney has just asked the witness to explain something about illegally purchasing widgets, but you missed it, and now she is rattling on about something called a kickback. You're wondering if the witness is wearing a toupee.
Language: en