|
Citation
|
Kupper J, Meloy JR. J. Threat Assess. Manag. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This study is a qualitative and quantitative analysis of written and spoken manifestos authored by lone offenders that planned to or committed a targeted attack (n = 30). The acts of violence were primarily motivated by an ideology or a personal grievance, and occurred between 1974-2021. The main objective of this retrospective study was to examine if a behavior-based threat assessment instrument, the Terrorist Radicalization Assessment Protocol (TRAP-18), could be applied to a thin slice of data using only language evidence compiled by the perpetrator before the event occurred.
Language: en