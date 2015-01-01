|
Han S, Piquero AR. Crime Delinq. 2022; 68(1): 52-79.
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
The immigration-crime nexus has been the subject of much empirical attention and research findings consistently indicate that neighborhoods with large immigrant populations exhibit comparatively lower crime rates. However, it is still imperative to explain how these effects take place in different contexts of structural circumstances of communities. This study aims to examine the effects of immigrant concentration as well as its conditioning effects for racial/ethnic segregation and concentrated disadvantage in Dallas, Texas.
communities and crime; immigration; revitalization; segregation