Abstract

This article reports on data collected in Italy as part of the International Self-Report Delinquency Study 3 (ISRD-3). Specifically, we examine whether being a young foreigner in Italy is a relevant factor in experiencing victimization. We found that having one or both parents who are foreign translates for young people into a highly critical experience of victimization. However, their experiences are varied and complex. This research thus contributes to the necessity to account for the diversification of such experiences and the everyday negotiations within which young foreigners become visible and able to produce community and nation.

Language: en