Abstract

Radicalization research has been characterized by a sharp opposition between micro and macro perspectives. This article discusses three existing theoretical perspectives and argues that they may bridge the micro/macro gap. A masculinity, gender and intersectionality perspective can help analyse radicalization as a strategy for remasculinization by situating feelings of emasculation in a broader societal frame. A neo-Birminghamian conception of subculture relates individual and group processes to a broader social context by viewing radicalization as an oppositional answer to a shared situation of social and economic marginalization, and othering. Sociology of religious emotions provides an understanding of how emotional outcomes of social marginality can be transformed into individual religious emotions within radical Islamist groups.

Language: en