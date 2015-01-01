|
Tadič D. Eur. J. Criminol. 2021; 18(4): 484-503.
(Copyright © 2021, European Society of Criminology, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
Imprisoned women are rather 'unproblematic', especially when compared with imprisoned men. However, the seemingly logical expectation of a less harsh prison regime for women is not always implemented and women are sometimes imprisoned in the same or even stricter regimes than men. This paper addresses the enforcement of prison sentences for women in Slovenia.
Language: en
(un)conformist; Escape; misconduct; prison; regime; women