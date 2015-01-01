Abstract

Researchers and practitioners working in correctional and forensic psychology rely on systems of classification to guide their work. Practitioners make decisions about individuals and their futures relative to the category (or categories) they are placed in; they build and utilize treatment models/programs based on these categories; and researchers develop explanatory models around the units of classification systems. In this paper, we argue that the legitimacy of our existing systems of classification in correctional psychology need to be justified rather than simply assumed. We critically examine our current systems and argue that it is timely that we reconsider our approach. Correctional psychology is a complex field comprising various epistemic tasks and a range of stakeholders (i.e. there are many moving parts). As a result, we suggest that our systems of classification ought to account for this and propose that we should adopt a pluralistic approach to correctional classification. Our aim is to provide an alternative approach to the development of correctional classification systems; one where systems of classification are developed based on their scope of application. To this end, we outline the Pluralistic Classification Framework, which we argue provides a comprehensive guide to correctional/forensic researchers and practitioners in achieving the various tasks that comprise their practice.

