Thornton D. Aggress. Violent Behav. 2021; 59: e101436.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.avb.2020.101436

Attempts at classifying sexual offenses and the persons who commit them are reviewed relative to different ways that classifications can have value. Classifying offenses continues to be a productive exercise. The diversity of novel types of offending is being mapped and the identification of psychologically meaningful behavioral themes within broad categories of offense is promising as is the application of Routine Activities theory to target selection scripts. Classifying those who commit sexual offenses, despite considerable research effort being expended in the endeavor, has turned out to be less productive with typological models being largely superseded by dimensional systems. However, the development of standardized risk classes has value for improving communication in the sub-field of actuarial risk assessment and the development of theory-based prototypes has potential for theory development.


Risk classes; Sexual offending

