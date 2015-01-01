SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Dixon L, Wride A. Aggress. Violent Behav. 2021; 59: e101437.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.avb.2020.101437

unavailable

The heterogeneity of people who aggress against an intimate partner is well established, and classification systems have long been produced to describe core differences between these people. However, typologies have failed to inform treatment and sophisticated theoretical explanations about the causes of intimate partner aggression (IPA). Recent theoretical research suggests that classification systems can be meaningful in informing explanations and treatment of offending behavior if they are derived from units of classification that are well suited to the task of explanation. This paper critiques a commonly used typology that aims to inform the explanation of IPA, the Holtzworth-Munroe and Stuart (1994) typology. Measured against recent theoretical developments, the classification system is found to be lacking in its ability to effectively inform explanation and treatment. The value of deriving a classification system based on the goals of human functioning to inform an inclusive approach to the explanation and treatment of IPA is thus considered. The implications of rethinking the way classification systems of intimate partner abuse are developed for prevention of this public health issue is also contemplated.


Functional classification; Heterogeneity; Partner aggression; Treatment

