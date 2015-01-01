Abstract

The construction of typologies and classification systems has proved highly popular in the area of deliberate firesetting, particularly for developing units of explanation for this behaviour. However, the methods and approaches applied to the classification of firesetting have arguably stunted academic and clinical understanding of this behaviour. As a result, firesetting remains poorly understood and meaningful classification systems to guide assessment and treatment are in their infancy. This article aims to review and critique existing classification systems for deliberate firesetting. The strengths and weaknesses of classificatory approaches in the extant literature are considered and suggestions as to how future research may approach classification of firesetting, so as to advance knowledge of this behaviour, are presented.

