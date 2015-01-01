SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Day A, Daffern M, Polaschek DLL, Dunne A, Senn A. Aggress. Violent Behav. 2021; 59: e101450.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.avb.2020.101450

unavailable

In a context in which there is only limited evidence to suggest that contemporary violent offender treatment results in meaningful reductions in re-conviction rates, it is important to understand the heterogeneity that exists within violent offender populations. Although a number of different typologies of interpersonally violent behavior and of those who perpetrate violence have been proposed, few have had any discernible impact on treatment programs. Based on the assumption that delivering treatment that meets the needs of these different subpopulations will improve treatment outcomes we consider how classification based on the presence of violence-related schema may hold promise in this respect.


Language: en

Assessment; Rehabilitation; Schema therapy; Typologies; Violence

