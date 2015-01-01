SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

DeLisi M, Drury AJ, Elbert MJ. Aggress. Violent Behav. 2021; 60: e101521.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.avb.2020.101521

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Extreme criminal careers illustrate the effects of multiple forms of psychopathology especially the confluence of psychopathy, multiple externalizing behaviors, and homicidality. Here, we present a forensic case report of Mr. Z, an offender whose antisocial conduct and criminal justice system involvement spans the late 1940s to the present, whose criminal career dovetails with significant events in correctional history in the United States in the middle to late 20th century, and who was a multiple homicide offender while incarcerated in both state and federal prisons. The case report method provides rich qualitative data to supplement quantitative findings on psychopathy, career criminals, the severe 5%, and life-course-persistent offender prototypes. Given the extraordinary behaviors and psychopathology of the most severe offenders, forensic case reports are useful to refine criminological theory and research, and inform correctional practice.


Language: en

Keywords

Career criminal; Homicide; Inmate behavior; Murder; Prison murder; Psychopathy; Security threat group

