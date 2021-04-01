SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Martín de la Rosa V, Domínguez Romero E. J. Pragmat. 2021; 180: 89-101.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.pragma.2021.04.009

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The United Nations Security Council has issued forty-seven United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSCRs) on counter-terrorism since the establishment of the Counter-Terrorism Committee in the wake of September 11th terrorist attacks. This study aims to unveil the positioning of the Security Council towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations through the exploration of the distribution patterns, frequency and functions of nine central modal markers in the forty-seven resolutions against terrorism that have been released to date. To this end, the study follows a corpus-based methodology as well as a combined qualitative and quantitative approach.

RESULTS contribute to underlying the double positioning of the Council towards deciding on the measures to be taken against perpetrators of terrorist acts.


Language: en

Keywords

Modality types; Positioning; Terrorism; United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSCRs)

