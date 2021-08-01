|
Davidson L, Kelly BF. J. Pragmat. 2021; 184: 167-184.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
Abstract
This paper examines the strategies that speakers employ in response to children's crying in the remote Aboriginal community of Wadeye, in northern Australia. Drawing on spontaneous interactions amongst Murrinhpatha speaking families, we analyse instances of crying by children aged 0;6 to 8;11 years, and the ways in which they are responded to.
Language: en
Australian language; Caregiver; Crying; Multimodal; Murrinhpatha