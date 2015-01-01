|
Turpin A, Shier ML, Nicholas D, Graham JR. J. Soc. Work 2021; 21(3): 575-594.
SummaryWorker experiences of workload is a poorly understood component of health and safety practice in the social services sector. Job Demands-Resources theory is applied to explore how workload contributes to health and safety, workplace violence, and violence prevention. Data from qualitative interviews (n?=?81) of workers in publicly administered social services in Western Canada were analyzed using analytic induction and constant comparison methods.
Language: en
health; prevention; social service; Social work; social workers; work