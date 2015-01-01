Abstract

SummaryWorker experiences of workload is a poorly understood component of health and safety practice in the social services sector. Job Demands-Resources theory is applied to explore how workload contributes to health and safety, workplace violence, and violence prevention. Data from qualitative interviews (n?=?81) of workers in publicly administered social services in Western Canada were analyzed using analytic induction and constant comparison methods.



FINDINGSQualitative themes highlight the role of Workload Management, Equal Distribution of Workload, Stress Management, and Flexibility on worker experiences with workplace violence prevention. These themes are further elaborated on and contextualized within a Job Demands-Resources framework. Finally, a conceptual model of workload management and health and safety is presented.ApplicationsFindings highlight areas of workload development and innovation as a component of violence prevention interventions within social service workplaces.

Language: en