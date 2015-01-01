Abstract

SummaryThe U.S. Trafficking Victims? Protection Act of 2000 established specialized victims? services and law enforcement directives to protect victims/survivors of sex trafficking through investigation and aftercare services. Yet, gaps remain in our understanding of services needed and the best approaches to improve outcomes. Using cross-sectional electronic survey data from 107 service providers to human trafficking victims across Missouri, this study examines (1) victims? service needs, (2) agencies? ability to provide services, (3) victim sub-populations that agencies are able to serve, and (4) the rural/urban availability of anti-trafficking services.



FINDINGSService providers, including social workers, counselors, law enforcement, and medical professionals reported that the most needed services for victims included case management, counseling, crisis services, shelter, and medical assistance. However, out of 15 possible victim services, only two were provided in-house by the majority of agencies. Additionally, respondents identified populations they were frequently unable to serve including incarcerated victims, tribal victims of violence, and refugees and immigrants. Urban counties were served by a significantly higher mean number of respondents compared to rural counties.ApplicationsFindings raise concerns that some of the most critical services needed for best practice response may not be easily accessible for victims, particularly in rural regions. In addition, many providers are tasked with addressing multiple service needs with limited resources. Efforts to increase cross-discipline training, interdisciplinary collaboration, and funding for basic services are needed to ensure adequate and accessible services for survivors. Recommendations for future research and coordination of an effective response are noted.

