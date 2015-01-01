|
Richmond A, Borden LM. J. Soc. Work 2021; 21(4): 970-985.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
SummaryWith thousands of youth aging out of foster care each year, caseworkers must provide various types of support and assistance to help these youth successfully transition to independent living. Collaboratively, youth and caseworkers work to create a transition care plan to develop attainable goals that enhance success across multiple domains (e.g. education, employment, etc.). Some youth struggle with meeting their goals as stated in their transition care plans. Motivational interviewing is an approach that can help elicit motivation and reinforce characteristics, such as self-efficacy, that may help youth thrive.
adolescence; case management; foster care; Social work