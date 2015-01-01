|
Flynn S. J. Soc. Work 2021; 21(6): 1450-1468.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
SummaryThe sustaining argument advanced in this paper is that postconventional analysis offers a constructive theoretical lens to contemplate identity in child protection and welfare assessment. Critical application of abridged postconventionalism considers how identity and biodiversity in children and young people, operating across lines of racial, disability, gender and other identity markers, can be understood during informed assessment of needs.
Language: en
child protection; children; identity; Social work; theory; welfare rights