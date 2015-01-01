Abstract

SummaryThe sustaining argument advanced in this paper is that postconventional analysis offers a constructive theoretical lens to contemplate identity in child protection and welfare assessment. Critical application of abridged postconventionalism considers how identity and biodiversity in children and young people, operating across lines of racial, disability, gender and other identity markers, can be understood during informed assessment of needs.



FINDINGSIn the context of transformative postmodern influences, the intention is to provide an aid to students and practitioners who are increasingly impelled to think about traditionally biological-based identity categories, across more abstract lines of social, lingual and cultural construction. Four themes for professional development are presented. First, the complex origins of identity must be appreciated. Second, criticality and openness to the meaning of identity is preferable. Third, progress lies in courteous, sensitive and inclusive practice. Fourth, practitioners should acquire knowledge competency in identity categories.ApplicationsOverall, acceptance of the somewhat fluid and socially contingent nature of identity, without marked rejection of its embodied aspects, can promote more sensitive and inclusive ways of working with children and young people.

