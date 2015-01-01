Abstract

SummaryThough a growing body of evidence supports the efficacy of prison-based dog training programs, research on the process of change or the underlying mechanisms of change for incarcerated individuals who participate in these programs is limited. This qualitative study used interviews with 21 dog program staff to examine the utility of empowerment theory as a theoretical framework for understanding mechanisms of change for participants in prison-based dog training programs.



FINDINGSThematic analysis of interviews with program staff indicated that outcomes of prison-based dog training programs are consistent with constructs of empowerment theory. Reported outcomes were more aligned with individual-level empowerment; however, participation in these programs addressed some structural issues of power within the correctional institution. Analysis resulted in six themes: (1) finding purpose and meaning, (2) enhanced self-concept, (3) skill development, (4) greater perceived control, (5) increased community engagement, and (6) positive post-release outcomes.ApplicationsThe alignment of prison-based dog training program outcomes with constructs of empowerment theory suggests that positive outcomes may be related to empowering handlers, though human?animal interactions and positive reinforcement training were often mentioned by staff. Consequently, programs may benefit from using empowerment theory as a guiding framework in program design and training of program staff. Prison-based dog training programs may be of particular interest to social workers in correctional settings, as program features align with core social work values of social justice, dignity and worth of the person, and the importance of human relationships.

