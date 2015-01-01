|
Citation
|
Han TM, Gandenberger J, Flynn E, Sharma J, Morris KN. J. Soc. Work 2021; 21(6): 1360-1376.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
SummaryThough a growing body of evidence supports the efficacy of prison-based dog training programs, research on the process of change or the underlying mechanisms of change for incarcerated individuals who participate in these programs is limited. This qualitative study used interviews with 21 dog program staff to examine the utility of empowerment theory as a theoretical framework for understanding mechanisms of change for participants in prison-based dog training programs.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
criminal justice; empowerment; qualitative research; Social work; social work values; theory