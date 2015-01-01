|
Gemara N, Nadan Y, Roer-Strier D. J. Soc. Work 2021; 21(6): 1469-1488.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
Abstract
SummarySocial workers? perceptions regarding child risk and protection tend to rely on universal criteria that may differ from the perceptions of minority groups. The Ultra-Orthodox Jewish community in Israel is a strictly religious, segregated, close-knit community with idiosyncratic values and norms that differ from those of social workers in the country. This qualitative study aimed to explore social workers? perceptions and ascribed meanings of child risk and protection in Israel?s Ultra-Orthodox Jewish community. To this end, 30 in-depth interviews were conducted with social workers working with this community.
Language: en
child protection; child risk; context-informed perspective; multiculturalism; Social work; spirituality; Ultra-Orthodox Jewish community