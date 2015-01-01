|
Citation
|
Flynn S. J. Soc. Work 2021; 21(6): 1489-1511.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
SummaryChildhood disability can heighten risk of neglect and abuse and may also impinge upon the parenting task. Even so, a gross deficiency of published literature on social work parenting capacity assessment for disabled children is evident. This paper provides a critical commentary on approaches to assessments of the capacity of parents of disabled children. International review of literature on this subject matter is enacted across three themes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
assessment; child protection; children; disability; parenting; Social work