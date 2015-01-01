|
Weiss-Dagan S, Ben-Porat A, Itzhaky H. J. Soc. Work 2022; 22(1): 170-187.
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
SummaryWorking with abused children can have positive and negative implications for social workers. Some of these implications have been conceptualized as secondary traumatic stress and vicarious post-traumatic growth. The current study examined the question of whether these two phenomena share similar contributing factors. Based on the social-ecological theory and previous studies on secondary traumatic stress, we examined the contribution of personal factors and level of exposure to trauma (i.e. years of work experience, professional exposure to child abuse, mastery) and environmental factors (i.e. social support, supervision, and role stress) to the explained variance of secondary traumatic stress and post-traumatic growth, with the goal of understanding these two potential outcomes. This cross-sectional study comprised 255 social workers who worked with abused children.
child abuse; child protection; social service; Social work; social workers; stress