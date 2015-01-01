SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lovato K, Abrams LS. Fam. Soc. 2021; 102(1): 33-49.

(Copyright © 2021, Alliance for Children and Families, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/1044389420923470

During the past two decades, U.S. immigration policies have been tightened resulting in increased deportations of unauthorized persons residing in the United States. This qualitative phenomenological study is theoretically grounded in family systems theory. In-depth, semi-structured interviews were conducted with Latinx youth (n = 8) and their remaining caregivers, specifically mothers (n = 8) who had recently experienced the deportation of the child's father.

FINDINGS from the analysis revealed that following the deportation of a parent, families (a) modified family structures and relied upon extended familial support, (b) experienced familial tensions, (c) experienced financial difficulties and housing instability, and (d) retreated from social life, including drastically shrinking social networks. Implications for practice include developing culturally based, trauma-informed interventions for Latinx families affected by deportation.


deportation; family separation; immigration; Latinx families

