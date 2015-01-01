Abstract

Natural disasters are frequent, widespread, and derail the lives of large percentages of the population. Social work professionals are among those suitable for intervening in natural disasters as they assist individuals, families, and communities. To understand the knowledge in the areas of disaster preparedness--the authors investigated the literature by reviewing 10 major social work journals--a conceptual model of disaster preparedness was developed for effective intervention and research. While specific needs vary for individuals, communities, and cultures, there are universal aspects central to human existence.

