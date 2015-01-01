|
Baird DSL. Fam. Soc. 2021; 102(4): 538-547.
In this research note, I reflect on conducting a qualitative study on trauma and intimate partner violence (IPV), applying an intersectional lens to constructivist grounded theory methodology. I argue that despite offering an ability to critically examine socially constructed categories of identity, and providing a way to ensure the active inclusion of social justice goals into research, intersectionality is underused within social work research. I also reflect on the particular importance of an intersectional lens in countering the previously identified assumptions of sameness underlying IPV and trauma services. From recounting my research process, I discuss recommendations for further intersectional research, and research on trauma. Recommendations include allowing enough time for recruitment and analysis, making visible the researcher's role, including a participatory element in studies, and ensuring continuous critical and reflexive processing at all research stages.
constructivist grounded theory; doctoral research; intersectionality; qualitative study; trauma research