Abstract

The purpose of this study is to examine the associations among relationship cultivation strategies, relational outcomes, and reputation in the context of higher education institutions in conflict zones. A survey of 450 students from two private universities in Yemen was conducted to test a proposed study model. The study uses structural equation modeling (SEM) to analyze relationships among model constructs. The findings confirm the strong mediating role of relationship outcomes in predicting organizational reputation, but also reveal that relationship cultivation strategies can have direct effects on reputation. The study further discusses situational factors that may have influenced students' perceptions of organizational reputation, ranging from the ongoing military conflict and the deterioration of the economy to changes in tuition fees.

