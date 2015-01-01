SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lee SY, Lee JY. Public Relat. Rev. 2021; 47(1): e101930.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.pubrev.2020.101930

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This research reports on the buffering effects of two proactive crisis communication strategies: pre-crisis engagement and stealing thunder. Pre-crisis engagement is an organization's strategy to engage with stakeholders' petitions before a negative event escalates into a crisis while stealing thunder is an organization's voluntary revelation of a crisis before it is revealed by a third party such as new media. The results showed that the effectiveness of pre-crisis engagement with stakeholder petitions was moderated by stealing thunder such that the effects of pre-crisis engagement were stronger when the organization stole the thunder. A moderated mediation model explored the underlying mechanism in which crisis responsibility mediated the interaction effects between pre-crisis engagement and stealing thunder.


Language: en

Keywords

Crisis engagement; Crisis responsibility; Organizational crisis; Stealing thunder

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print