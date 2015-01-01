|
Citation
|
Liu W, Ni L. Public Relat. Rev. 2021; 47(3): e102047.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Government and emergency management (EM) agencies play a leading role in managing natural disasters. However, it is less well understood how the quality of the relationship between government and various publics may impact long-term disaster-coping and recovery outcomes. Extending the relationship management framework to the context of disaster management, the current study tests the relationships among different ethnic publics' OPR quality, their communicative behaviors of seeking government and EM information, and disaster-coping outcomes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Community resilience; Disaster information seeking; Disaster-coping efficacy; Government organization-public relationship; Multicultural publics