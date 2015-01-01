|
Kinsky ES, Chen L, Drumheller K. Public Relat. Rev. 2021; 47(4): e102094.
Applying content and semantic network analysis research methodologies, this study examined FEMA's national and regional Twitter account posts during the historic 2017 hurricane season and argues for the expanded use of the Crisis and Emergency Risk Communication (CERC) model in researching risk and crisis communication during natural disasters. Messaging content was compared across time between FEMA and its regional counterparts during Harvey, Maria, Irma, and Nate.
Crisis and Emergency Risk Communication; FEMA; Hashtag; Hurricane; Twitter