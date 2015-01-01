SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Spialek ML, Allen MW, Craig CA. J. Appl. Commun. Res. 2021; 49(3): 325-346.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, National Communication Association, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/00909882.2020.1851041

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The current study examined the psychological and social factors that motivate individuals to share and seek wildfire preparedness and resilience-building messages within disaster communication ecologies. California residents who either lived in counties that (a) experienced the 2018 Mendocino Complex or Camp Fires or (b) bordered active wildfire zones were surveyed. Hierarchical regression and serial mediation analysis revealed that descriptive social norms and Pre-event citizen disaster communication mediate the relationship between climate risk perception and intent to contact local, state, and federal government officials to combat wildfire and extreme weather.

RESULTS (a) identify disaster-specific factors that facilitate a disaster communication action context and (b) provide evidence that citizen disaster communication is a cross-ecological process that can be used to foster resilience.


Language: en

Keywords

climate resilience; communication ecology; Disaster communication; social norms; wildfire policy

