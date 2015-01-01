|
Citation
|
Spialek ML, Allen MW, Craig CA. J. Appl. Commun. Res. 2021; 49(3): 325-346.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, National Communication Association, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The current study examined the psychological and social factors that motivate individuals to share and seek wildfire preparedness and resilience-building messages within disaster communication ecologies. California residents who either lived in counties that (a) experienced the 2018 Mendocino Complex or Camp Fires or (b) bordered active wildfire zones were surveyed. Hierarchical regression and serial mediation analysis revealed that descriptive social norms and Pre-event citizen disaster communication mediate the relationship between climate risk perception and intent to contact local, state, and federal government officials to combat wildfire and extreme weather.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
climate resilience; communication ecology; Disaster communication; social norms; wildfire policy