Lai CH, Tang T. J. Appl. Commun. Res. 2021; 49(2): 207-227.

10.1080/00909882.2021.1900588

Enriching the social-mediated crisis communication model (SMCC) with the media theories of information repertoire and curation as well as the literature of risk communication, this study examines the antecedents, processes, and protective outcomes of disaster communication in the form of information gathering and sharing across countries. Analysis of online survey data collected in the United States and China shows that while Americans and Chinese exhibit similar patterns in using repertoires for disaster information gathering, they differ in the repertoires used for sharing disaster information. Moreover, different inter-repertoire patterns are manifested in disaster information gathering and sharing. Both countries also exhibit similarities and differences in terms of the association between the repertoires of disaster communication and protective action taking. Furthermore, the results show that subjective norms are the most consistent predictor of all types of repertoires of disaster information gathering across countries.


cross-cultural comparison; Information gathering; information sharing; risk and disaster; social media

